Mushfiqur speaks up on anti-quota protests, requests those in power to find 'peaceful solution'

Sports

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 10:16 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's batting stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim has joined Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy on the anti-quota protests from students seeking attention from those in power to put an end to the violence and bloodshed. 

The 37-year-old posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday morning after pacer Shoriful and middle-order batter Hridoy posted on the matter on their socials a day before.

"As a student of Jahangirnagar University, I don't want to see any more violence against my brothers and sisters. My deepest respect to the teachers who showed unparalleled courage and were injured to protect their students," Mushfiqur wrote.

"It is difficult for a student to accept that his teacher has been insulted which I believe is very reprehensible. By all means, stop this bleeding and let peace come."

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter sought the attention of the government to put an end to the clashes and find a 'peaceful solution'. 

"It is requested that the concerned parties find a peaceful solution. May Allah guide us to the right path. Amen," he concluded. 

