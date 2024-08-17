Mushfiqur Rahim suffers finger injury, expects quick recovery

During a practice session between the two four-day matches against Pakistan Shaheens, Mushfiqur Rahim, a key player for Bangladesh 'A' team, suffered a finger injury that sidelined him from batting in the second innings.

In a video statement released by the PCB today, Mushfiqur discussed the challenges they faced during the match and his injury. He mentioned, "Heavy rainfall over the past few days disrupted the match and limited our practice time. We only managed one net session, which was far from ideal. On the field, I gave it my all, but the first innings didn't go as planned. Unfortunately, I injured my finger during a practice session before the second innings, which kept me from batting. However, I'm hopeful that I will recover quickly and be ready for the first Test."

Sharing his thoughts on the 'A' team match, Mushfiqur added, "The experience has been positive overall, although the result didn't favor us. The weather created additional challenges. Pakistan Shaheens performed admirably, especially Umar Bhai, who was exceptional. Their bowlers, including Naseem Bhai, Mohammad Ali, and Mir Hamza, delivered strong performances at different stages. We have some young players in our 'A' team, and I believe they've gained valuable experience from this match."

With Bangladesh's busy Test schedule ahead, including two Tests against Pakistan and a total of eight Tests before the year's end, Mushfiqur emphasized the importance of these 'A' team matches in preparing the players.

"We have a packed Test schedule coming up, and these matches are crucial for those of us who will join the Test squad. Arriving early and getting in some practice sessions before the others join was part of our preparation, and I hope it will pay off," he noted.

Meanwhile, in the same match where Mushfiqur was injured, opener Mahmudul Hasan also suffered a groin injury, which has ruled him out of the upcoming Test series.