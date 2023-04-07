Mushfiqur Rahim second Bangladesh batter to 14,000 international runs after Tamim Iqbal

The right-handed middle-order batter reached the milestone while batting against Ireland in Bangladesh's second innings on day 4 of the Mirpur Test on Friday.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mushfiqur Rahim became the second Bangladesh batter to score over 14,000 international runs after Tamim Iqbal.

The right-handed middle-order batter reached the milestone while batting against Ireland in Bangladesh's second innings on day 4 of the Mirpur Test on Friday.

At the time of writing it's lunch on day 4, both Mushfiq and Tamim are batting and not out on 29 and 24 runs respectively. 

The hosts require 49 runs to win the solitary Test against Ireland and have eight wickets in hand. 

Comments

Photo: Collected

