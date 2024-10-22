Mushfiqur Rahim reaches milestone as first Bangladeshi to score 6000 Test runs

He needed 39 runs before the start of the Mirpur Test to become the first Bangladeshi to achieve this milestone in Test cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim reaches milestone as first Bangladeshi to score 6000 Test runs

Bangladesh put on a disappointing batting display in the Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, leading to the visitors taking a massive 202-run lead after the first innings.

In their second innings, Najmul Hossain Shanto's side has already lost three wickets for just 59 runs. Amidst the struggles, Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first Bangladeshi to reach the milestone of 6000 runs in Test cricket.

At the close of play on Tuesday, Day 2, Mushfiqur remained unbeaten alongside Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38). Bangladesh, at 101 for 3, are still 101 runs behind South Africa. Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 31 at stumps, having reached the 6000-run mark when he was on 28. He needed 39 runs before the start of the Mirpur Test to become the first Bangladeshi to achieve this milestone in Test cricket.

However, Mushfiqur was dismissed for just 11 runs in the first innings, meaning he had to wait until the second innings to reach the milestone. To score 6000 runs in Test cricket, 'Mr. Dependable' has played 93 matches so far, accumulating 6003 runs at an average of 38.48. He has registered 11 centuries and 27 fifties in this format. In total, 74 players have scored 6000 or more runs in Test cricket.

Tamim Iqbal is next on the list for Bangladesh, with the former captain, currently out of the national team, having scored 5134 runs in 70 Tests. He has made 10 centuries and 31 fifties. Shakib Al Hasan is third in the list of Bangladesh's top Test run-scorers. The all-rounder, who has announced his retirement from the format following this Test, has accumulated 4609 runs in 71 matches, including 5 centuries and 31 fifties.

Mominul Haque, who has 4269 runs from 66 Tests with 13 centuries and 19 fifties, has struggled in this Test. He was dismissed for 4 runs in the first innings and a duck in the second. Former Bangladesh captain and current head of women's cricket, Habibul Bashar, sits further down the list with 3026 runs from 50 Tests.

