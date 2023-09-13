Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Asia Cup match against India

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:32 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Asia Cup match against India

Mushfiqur, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Friday's Super Four match against India as he has been granted an extension of leave by the Board to be with his newborn child and family. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the matter through a press release on Wednesday.

"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to let him skip the game," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus said in the BCB press release.

Mushfiqur, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match.

However, he will now remain in Dhaka with his family.

Mushfiq has scored 131 runs in the four innings that he batted in the ongoing Asia Cup with one half-century at a strike rate of 76.16.

