Mushfiqur Rahim a big injury doubt ahead of 2nd Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh may have to field a side without their most experienced Test player, Mushfiqur Rahim, in their tour of New Zealand for the 2nd Test at Christchurch on Sunday.

According to a member of the team management, the right-handed batter has suffered a groin injury, cricbuzz reports.

If he cannot pass a late fitness test, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan is expected to be the replacement.

"He is carrying a groin injury and chances are slim regarding his participation in the second Test against New Zealand," the team official said. "In the morning our physio will have a look at him before we make a final call but if he fails to make it to the XI in that case Nurul is front runner to replace him."

That might mean that Bangladesh have Liton Das as the specialist batter in the side, with Nurul taking over the gloves.

Another change is expected in the starting XI that defeated New Zealand in the first Test with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy out due to a hand injury.

With the Tigers having won their first-ever match against New Zealand in New Zealand and also their first-ever Test against the hosts, they will be looking to win their maiden series there, but this injury may hurt their chances.

The win also meant that the visitors have collected their first World Test Championship points.

The first Test begins at 4:00 am (Bangladesh standard time) on Sunday.