Mushfiqur Rahim a big injury doubt ahead of 2nd Test against New Zealand

Sports

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 11:54 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur Rahim a big injury doubt ahead of 2nd Test against New Zealand

If he cannot pass a late fitness test, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan is expected to be the replacement. 

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 11:54 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh may have to field a side without their most experienced Test player, Mushfiqur Rahim, in their tour of New Zealand for the 2nd Test at Christchurch on Sunday.

According to a member of the team management, the right-handed batter has suffered a groin injury, cricbuzz reports.

If he cannot pass a late fitness test, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan is expected to be the replacement. 

"He is carrying a groin injury and chances are slim regarding his participation in the second Test against New Zealand," the team official said. "In the morning our physio will have a look at him before we make a final call but if he fails to make it to the XI in that case Nurul is front runner to replace him."

That might mean that Bangladesh have Liton Das as the specialist batter in the side, with Nurul taking over the gloves.

Another change is expected in the starting XI that defeated New Zealand in the first Test with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy out due to a hand injury. 

With the Tigers having won their first-ever match against New Zealand in New Zealand and also their first-ever Test against the hosts, they will be looking to win their maiden series there, but this injury may hurt their chances. 

The win also meant that the visitors have collected their first World Test Championship points.

The first Test begins at 4:00 am (Bangladesh standard time) on Sunday. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mushfiqur Rahim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

15h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

15h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

15h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

8h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

11h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

11h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka