Mushfiqur loses his cool on the field, again!

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 07:47 pm
Khulna Tigers captain Mushfiqur Rahim is known to be an emotional person and often seen losing his cool on the field. In the 2020 Bangabandhu T20 Cup, an angry Mushfiqur was seen misbehaving with his teammate Nasum Ahmed not once, but twice. The wicketkeeper-batter threatened to hit Nasum with the ball but later apologised to him.

In the 27th match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers, another unpleasant incident happened between Mushfiqur and one of his teammates - Khaled Ahmed. 

Khaled initially dropped Liton Das who was in good nick and a six in the very next ball rubbed salt to the wound. A couple of overs later, Thisara Perera got Liton dismissed as Mushfiqur Rahim took a spectacular catch. Khaled joined the celebration and hugged Mushfiqur, more in relief than anything else.

But an irritated Mushfiqur pushed the pacer away. But Khaled kept on smiling and embraced Mushfiqur again. Andre Fletcher and Thisara Perera looked at the captain with disbelief.

In that match in the 2020 Bangabandhu Cup, there were two occasions when Mushfiq made the gesture of wanting to hit Nasum with the ball in his hand.

The first was while the spinner was bowling and Mushfiq ran over to the non-striker's end to save a run when Nasum wasn't backing up behind the stumps.

And the second was when Mushfiq took the catch of key batter, Afif Hossain, running towards short third man, where Nasum was also stationed and both players almost collided with one another. 

