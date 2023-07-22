Mushfiqur, Hafeez power Joburg to win despite Taskin brilliance

Sports

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 01:49 am

Mushfiqur, Hafeez power Joburg to win despite Taskin brilliance

Taskin Ahmed breathed fire for the second time on Friday but his compatriot Mushfiqur Rahim's 46* and Mohammad Hafeez's staggering six-fer helped Joburg Buffaloes beat Bulawayo Braves by 10 runs.

Taskin's early strikes had Joburg in trouble at 17 for four. But Mushfiqur led an excellent fightback and scored a stroke-filled 46* off 23.

He hit eight boundaries. Taskin took three wickets for 11 runs. 

Hafeez returned 2-1-4-6 but Bulawayo went quite close in the end thanks to Beau Webster's 39*. 

