Mushfiqur appears at toss instead of Mashrafe, Shakib not leading Barishal

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 07:04 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

In an interesting turn of events, two "unlikely" captains turned up at the toss of the evening game of the second BPL matchday. 

Mashrafe Mortaza, who skippered Sylhet Strikers yesterday against Chattogram Challengers, is apparently not leading the side against Fortune Barishal as Mushfiqur Rahim appeared at the toss. Mashrafe, as usual, opened the bowling for the Strikers.

Fortune Barishal had a surprise up their sleeve too. Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Mushfiqur at the toss and it was unexpected not to see Shakib Al Hasan as the Barishal skipper. Interestingly, Barishal never really announced Shakib as the captain but since the all-rounder led them last season, it was understood that he would continue leading the side.

As per the Barishal management, the team won't have a permanent captain for the tournament. "We will go [decide who will lead the team] match by match," said manager Sazzad Ahmed Shipon.

But Sylhet didn't release any statement ahead of the match regarding a change in captaincy. 

