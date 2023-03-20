Mushfiq third Bangladeshi batter to reach 7,000 ODI runs

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:35 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Just two days ago, Shakib Al Hasan became the second Bangladeshi batter to reach 7,000 ODI runs. Mushfiqur Rahim was good 99 runs away on Saturday. After his quickfire 44-run innings in the first game, the experienced batter scored a fifty in the second match and became the only third Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone of 7,000 ODI runs.

Mushfiq hit a boundary off the first delivery by Curtis Campher of the 44th over to reach the milestone. He reached his fifty in 33 balls.

At the time of writing this report, Mushfiq is currently unbeaten on 74 off just 42 deliveries. 

Mushfiq has so far bagged 7,019 runs in 244 matches at an average of 36.74 and a strike rate of 79.35.

Photo: Courtesy

