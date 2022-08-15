Mushfiq set to lose his favorite number 4 position to Afif in T20Is

Experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim is set to lose the number 4 position inT20Is in the upcoming T20 tournaments. Bangladesh national team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon told the media on Monday. Left-handed batter Afif Hossain Dhrubo is being considered for that position.

Mushfiq took leave from the West Indies tour for Hajj pilgrimage and he was 'rested' from T20Is in the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour. Afif batted in two T20Is in absence of Mushfiq and played according to the team's needs.

The southpaw scored 50 off 38 balls against West Indies and remained unbeaten on 30 off 28 against Zimbabwe in those two matches. According to Sujon, the team management is pleased with his performance. That's why they are considering Afif for the number 4 position.

"We're thinking of a certain position for Afif. He is a dynamo," Sujon said.

"He is a confident lad and has been batting brilliantly in T20Is. More importantly, he is an aggressive batter which is what we are looking for. He is our future, we want to give him the opportunity," he added.

Mushfiq played the most times at number 4 during his 100-match tenure so far. He bagged 983 runs from 47 innings that he played in this position at an average of 23.97 and a strike rate of 120.46. Afif, at 4, bagged 156 runs from six innings.

Bangladesh kick off their Asia Cup journey on 30 August against Sri Lanka while Afghanistan is the other opponent in their group.