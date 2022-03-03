Mushfiq ruled out of 1st T20I against Afghanistan with thumb injury

Mushfiqur Rahim will not take part in today's encounter against Afghanistan. Due to that, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan had been added last night to Bangladesh's squad for the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

He will be under observation of the medical team and will be assessed on Friday before a decision is made regarding his availability for the second and final match of the series on 5th March.

Physio Bayzid Ul Islam mentioned, "Mushfiqur underwent an X-ray yesterday after the ball hit his thumb. Nothing bad happened there, it's normal. But there is a slight swelling and a change of color. We kept him under surveillance. He has been ruled out of today's match. We will decide on Mushfiqur tomorrow after practice."

The first T20I of the series will begin today (Thursday) at 03:00 PM Bangladesh Standard Time in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.