Mushfiq returns to play his 100th T20I, Bangladesh bat first

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final T20I against Afghanistan in Mirpur.

Experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the playing eleven after missing out on the first game due to a thumb injury. He replaced Yasir Ali Rabbi to play his 100th T20I and becomes the only second Bangladeshi player to achieve the landmark.

Only Mahmudullah Riyad (115*) has played more T2OIs for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan is right behind Mushfiq with 96* matches.

Naim Sheikh got yet another opportunity despite his poor run of form.

Bangladesh won the first game by a huge 61-run margin and leading the series 1-0.

Two changes for Afghanistan, Usman Ghani and Sharafuddin come in for the injured Mujeeb and Qais.

Litton Das starred with the bat before Nasum Ahmed wreaked havoc to bundle the visitors for only 94 runs.

Bangladesh playing XI: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Mohammad Naim, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Munim Shahriar, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan playing XI: 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Usman Ghani, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Sharafuddin