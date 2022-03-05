Mushfiq returns to play his 100th T20I, Bangladesh bat first

Sports

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 02:43 pm

Related News

Mushfiq returns to play his 100th T20I, Bangladesh bat first

He replaced Yasir Ali Rabbi to play his 100th T20I and becomes the only second Bangladeshi player to achieve the landmark.

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 02:43 pm
Mushfiqur Rahim kept playing reverse sweeps and kept getting out playing them. Photo: ICC
Mushfiqur Rahim kept playing reverse sweeps and kept getting out playing them. Photo: ICC

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final T20I against Afghanistan in Mirpur. 

Experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the playing eleven after missing out on the first game due to a thumb injury. He replaced Yasir Ali Rabbi to play his 100th T20I and becomes the only second Bangladeshi player to achieve the landmark.

Only Mahmudullah Riyad (115*) has played more T2OIs for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan is right behind Mushfiq with 96* matches. 

Naim Sheikh got yet another opportunity despite his poor run of form.

Bangladesh won the first game by a huge 61-run margin and leading the series 1-0. 

Two changes for Afghanistan, Usman Ghani and Sharafuddin come in for the injured Mujeeb and Qais.

Litton Das starred with the bat before Nasum Ahmed wreaked havoc to bundle the visitors for only 94 runs.

Bangladesh playing XI: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Mohammad Naim, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Munim Shahriar, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan playing XI: 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Usman Ghani, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Sharafuddin

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mushfiqur Rahim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

3h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

2h | Wheels
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

5h | Panorama
People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

8m | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

8m | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

13m | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

18m | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last