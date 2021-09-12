Mushfiq to play two One-Day matches for Bangladesh 'A' against HP team

Mushfiqur Rahim has been a pale shadow of himself in the recently concluded New Zealand series. Mushfiqur amassed only 39 runs in the series including two ducks. The fifth T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand was the Tigers' last international outing before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Mushfiqur has so far participated in every T20 World Cups thus far and will be a key player in the upcoming tournament for Bangladesh. In an attempt to regain his lost form, Mushfiqur will play two unofficial ODIs for Bangladesh A side against the High Performance (HP) team.

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Akram Khan, chairman of the cricket operations department of the BCB.

"The A team will face the HP team in Chattogram. Mushfiqur has expressed his desire to play for the A team. We've given him the green signal. He feels it will improve his performance and help him regain his confidence," said Akram.

Bangladesh A will play three unofficial ODIs against the HP team. The matches will be held on September 30, October 2 and October 4. Mushfiqur will feature in the first two games.