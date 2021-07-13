Mushfiq to play T20I series against Zimbabwe to remain in bio-bubble for Australia series

Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will be available for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe despite opting out of the shortest format last month.

BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin told The Business Standard (TBS) that a few more players from the ODI squad will be added to the T20I side due to the quarantine issue for the Australia series in August.

Minhajul said that players returning home after the ODI series against Zimbabwe will have to quarantine before taking part in the Australia series. But apparently, there is not enough time for that. For this reason, some of the players from the ODI squad, who may be selected for the Australia series, will remain with the team in Zimbabwe.

"If anybody exits bio-bubble after the ODI series, they will have to quarantine themselves before playing in the Australia series. We don't have that much time and thus, those returning home after the ODI series against Zimbabwe may miss the T20I series against Australia. That's why we are planning to keep a few ODI-only players for the T20I series against Zimbabwe so that they will be available for the Australia series as well," Minhajul said.

Bangladesh will play their last match against Zimbabwe on July 27. They are supposed to return home on July 29 and enter the bio-bubble immediately.

The Australian team is also due to arrive for a five-match T20I series on July 29 and enter the bio-bubble. The five-match T20I series against Australia will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from August 2 to August 8.