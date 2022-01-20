Mushfiq not worried about national team comeback, wants to lead from the front in BPL

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 05:12 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim was left out of the team the last time Bangladesh played a T20I series. But the wicketkeeper-batter is not at all worried about that and wants to deliver a great performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) starting on Friday. Mushfiqur will be leading the Khulna Tigers in the tournament and the veteran cricketer is looking to lead from the front.

"It's a challenge to play in this format," said Mushfiqur. "The BPL is the biggest T20 league in Bangladesh. Quality cricket is played here. A lot of local and overseas players participate in the tournament. Every team is capable of winning the title. The start is always very important. We want to finish in the top two "

Mushfiqur, as a top-order batter, wants to play as many match-winning knocks as possible. "For me, team's success comes first. Last year we came second. I played two innings where I got close to the hundred. We won both of the matches. As a top-order batter, I want to play some match-winning innings to get my team over the line."

"I am not worried about my comeback in the national team in the T20 format. I am right now thinking about the BPL. I am the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament and want to retain that position. It's a different type of challenge for me. As Khulna have signed me directly, I will try my best to repay the faith," Mushfiqur added. 

His team Khulna Tigers will face Minister Dhaka in the second match of the BPL on Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim / Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League

