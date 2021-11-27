Mushfiq misses hundred, Tigers lose three wickets on Day 2 morning

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 11:15 am

The first hour has belonged to Pakistan - much like it did on Day 1. 

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh lost three wickets in the first hour of the second day's play. Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim missed on his 8th Test hundred as he was dismissed for 91.

Mushfiq was unbeaten on 82 at the end of the first day's play and could add only 9 more runs to his overnight tally before he was caught behind for 91 off Faheem Ashraf's delivery. 

There was a certain sound as the ball went past his bat and the umpire raised his finger which Mushfiq reviewed immediately.

There was a clear spike as the ball passes the outside edge. 

He is still one run behind Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests.

Early in the morning, pacer Hasan Ali bagged both wickets of Liton Das and Yasir Ali.

Earlier, Liton could add only one more run to his overnight score before he was trapped LBW to for 114.

Debutant Yasir had a cautious start before departing for 4. He got off the mark in Test cricket with a lovely cover drive in the 15th ball that he faced, and that was it. Hasan Ali got his leg-stump cartwheeling as he completely went through Yasir's defences creating a big gap between Yasir's bat and pad. 

Mushfiq came on to bat when Bangladesh were struggling on 47 for 3, just losing their skipper Mominul Haque. He then built a 206-run 5th wicket partnership with Liton Das who also bagged his maiden Test hundred in the meantime on Day 1. 

Bangladesh are now 276 for 7 at the time of writing this report. They will be hoping to go past 300 at least from here on. 

