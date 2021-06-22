Mushfiq to miss the rest of DPL Super League due to injury

The captain of Abahani Limited, Mushfiqur Rahim, is set to miss the remainder of DPL T20 due to injury.

Mushfiqur injured his left index finger during the match against Gazi Group Cricketers on Monday. Later a fine crack was found on his finger. That is why Mushfiqur will not take a further part in the Super League.

The experienced batsman has been advised to rest for seven days. Abahani physio Enamul Haque confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

First, it was Shakib Al Hasan who opted out of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 Super League. The left-arm all-rounder has gone to the United States with his wife and children on leave from the BCB and Mohammedan. Tamim Iqbal, the experienced opener of Prime Bank Cricket Club, is not playing due to a knee injury.

Mushfiqur injured his finger while fielding against Gazi Group Cricketers. The ball thrown by the fielder hit straight his finger.

An X-ray was taken on Mushfiqur's finger on Tuesday but nothing was found. Later scans revealed the existence of a hairline fracture.

Enamul Haque said, 'He hit his finger while trying to catch the ball thrown by the fielder. The ball hit his finger straight, causing a hairline fracture in his finger. Nothing was caught on the X-ray, then the scan was caught. We have told him to rest for seven days."

Although he will not play in the Super League, Enamul Haque said that Mushfiq has no worries about the Zimbabwe tour. Mushfiqur will be able to play from the very beginning of the series, according to Enamul Haque.

"He will not play in the Super League. However, there is no doubt about the tour of Zimbabwe. He will be able to go to Zimbabwe and play in Tests," Enamul Haque added.

Regarding Mushfiqur's injury, BCB doctor Debashish Chowdhury said, "A CT scan was done on Mushfiqur's hand this morning. The result showed the presence of a hairline fracture in the index finger of his left hand. For now, we have asked him to rest for a week. We will review it in a week. Since it's a fine crack, hopefully, it won't take long to heal."

Although Enamul Haque said there is nothing to worry about, Debashish Chowdhury said that the condition of Mushfiqur's injury will be understood after a week.

Debashish Chowdhury said, "We will review the injury again in a week. We will take the next decision after reviewing."

Mushfiqur has played 13 matches for Abahani in this league. Abahani captain batted in 12 innings and scored 27 runs at an average of 36.14 with 2 half centuries. It is learned that Mosaddek Hossain Saikat will lead Abahani in the rest of the league.