Mushfiq to miss remainder of Zimbabwe tour for family reasons

Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the remainder of the tour in Zimbabwe for family reasons. He will be flying home today.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the matter through a press release.

"Mushfiqur will leave Harare later today and travel to Dhaka. He will miss Bangladesh's three ODIs against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on 16, 18, and 20 July and also the three-match T20 international series that starts at the same venue on 23 July," the press release read.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requests that all respect the privacy of Mushfiqur and his family at this time," it added.

Only yesterday it was found out that Mushfiq will play the T20I series which he decided to skip citing family reasons so that he can be in the bio-bubble for the upcoming Australia series at home.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that 3 or 4 more players from the ODI side will be added to the T20I squad so that they don't go out of bio-bubble and can be selected for the Australia series.