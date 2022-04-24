Mushfiq, Miraz injured while playing for Sheikh Jamal in DPL

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, two members of Bangladesh's Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, were injured during their Super League match against Prime Bank Cricket at BKSP on Sunday. They both were playing for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

Mushfiq and Miraz both left the ground carrying injuries while Miraz had to be taken to a hospital soon after. Both the national team members were taken off the field within three overs between the incidents.

Mushfiq was the first to leave the ground after sustaining an ankle injury during the 15th over of Prime Bank's innings. He was seen sitting near the boundary line as the Sheikh Jamal physio was providing him a first-aid.

After three overs, Miraz sustained an injury on his right thumb. He was trying to grab a catch as Prime Bank's opener Tamim Iqbal skied the ball off Sunjamul Islam's delivery. Miraz missed an easy catch on the boundary line and injured his right thumb meanwhile.

Miraz was then seen leaving the field, groaning in pain, holding the injured finger. After a while, he was taken to the hospital for an X-ray.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said that Miraz will take 8-10 days to recover.

"I talked with their physio. Hopefully, he will recover within 8-10 days," Nannu said.

But Nannu couldn't comment anything on Mushfiq's injury.

"Nothing about Mushfiq yet. It will take a minimum 24 hours to be sure of what exactly happened," he concluded.