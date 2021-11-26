Mushfiq-Liton partnership helps Tigers claw their way back in 2nd session

Excellent fightback from Bangladesh as they sit on top at the end of 2nd session.

Bangladesh have come roaring back after lunch thanks to Liton and Mushfiqur.

Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, with their half centuries, made sure the post Lunch session belonged to the Tigers after a horrific display in the morning session losing 4 wickets for just 69 runs.

102 runs added in this session, and the runs have also come at a good crisp.

Liton 62 (136)* and Mushfiqur 55 (122)* with their gorgeous looking shots have had a partnership of 122 runs in 256 balls.

The way Bangladesh were batting, they would not have enjoyed the break, but it's a good opportunity for Pakistan to regroup for how they would like to approach this final session. They could go defensive in a bid to plug runs till stumps, or they could go aggressive but leak some runs in search of wickets.

Will be very interesting to see how Babar Azam approaches the final session of the day.

Bangladesh: 171-4 (59 ov)