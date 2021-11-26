Mushfiq-Liton partnership helps Tigers claw their way back in 2nd session

Sports

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 02:46 pm

Related News

Mushfiq-Liton partnership helps Tigers claw their way back in 2nd session

Liton 62 (136)* and Mushfiqur 55 (122)* with their gorgeous looking shots have had a partnership of 122 runs in 256 balls.

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 02:46 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Excellent fightback from Bangladesh as they sit on top at the end of 2nd session.

Bangladesh have come roaring back after lunch thanks to Liton and Mushfiqur.

Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, with their half centuries, made sure the post Lunch session belonged to the Tigers after a horrific display in the morning session losing 4 wickets for just 69 runs.

102 runs added in this session, and the runs have also come at a good crisp.

Liton 62 (136)* and Mushfiqur 55 (122)* with their gorgeous looking shots have had a partnership of 122 runs in 256 balls.

The way Bangladesh were batting, they would not have enjoyed the break, but it's a good opportunity for Pakistan to regroup for how they would like to approach this final session. They could go defensive in a bid to plug runs till stumps, or they could go aggressive but leak some runs in search of wickets.

Will be very interesting to see how Babar Azam approaches the final session of the day.

 

Bangladesh: 171-4 (59 ov)

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

2h | Bloomberg Special
Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

3h | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

6h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

4h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

19h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

19h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 