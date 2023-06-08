Musfik taking inspiration from Bangladesh's pacers and looking to make a name for himself

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:18 pm

Musfik taking inspiration from Bangladesh's pacers and looking to make a name for himself

The right-arm pacer feels that his place in the one-off Test team against Afghanistan is a reward for performing well in first-class cricket over the past year. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Musfik Hasan made his debut in First Class and List A cricket last year. Even though he has been playing regularly since then, he is still young in terms of experience and age at 20.

It may have been a big surprise to many to be called into the Test squad with such little experience but Musfik considers himself worthy of the opportunity.

The right-arm pacer feels that his place in the one-off Test team against Afghanistan is a reward for performing well in first-class cricket over the past year. 

This pacer, who has just passed age-based cricket, was very good with the ball in domestic cricket. He took 25 wickets in six matches for Rangpur Division in the National League. These performances earned him a place in Bangladesh's A team against the West Indies A team. Musfik took three wickets in the final unofficial Test match.

He performed well in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). Musfik took 16 wickets in four matches. The BCB selectors trusted him against the West Indies A team in Sylhet due to his consistent performance with the ball. The young pacer, who is just beginning to understand the style of international cricket, took five wickets in two unofficial Tests against the Caribbean side. 

Bangladesh's camp to prepare for the only Test against Afghanistan started a few days ago But Musfik joined the camp on Thursday. After the first day of practice, he faced the media and said, "First of all I'm very thankful that I got a chance in the national team. I think I played well in first-class cricket and maybe because of that, I was selected. I feel very good at the moment as I joined the camp for the first time today."

Musfik, who was called up to the national team camp for the first time, was congratulated by Shakib Al Hasan on the first day. "He congratulated me," Musfiq said. "I have learned a lot from him (Shakib) today. When I was on the field, he was guiding me on what to do. He was answering all of my questions and queries."
 
Mushfik follows South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, and is currently getting inspiration from Bangladesh's pacers Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and co. "Now I get inspiration from Bangladesh's pace bowlers but I try to follow Rabada."

The pacer spoke about his bowling strengths: "I try to bowl with accuracy and then once I find that I focus on increasing my pace. The coaches also tell me to do what comes more naturally to me."

Musfik learned a lot in the high-performance unit last year under Talha Zubair, Champaka Ramanayake.

Musfik said, "I was in HP last year. I have worked hard on fitness and bowling. Talha bhai, Champka was there. I learned a lot and look forward to showing it for the national team."

