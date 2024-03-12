Musfik takes four as Mohammedan make winning start in DPL

Sports

BSS
12 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

Musfik takes four as Mohammedan make winning start in DPL

Put into bat first, Mohammedan piled up 240 before being all out in 49.3 overs with opener Rony Talukder hammering highest 71 off 108 with four fours and as many sixes. Mahidul Islam Ankan added 67. Mehedi Hasan scalped 4-35 for City Club.

BSS
12 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:04 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Mohammedan Sporting Club made a winning start to the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), thrashing City Club by 43 runs at BKSP-4 ground today.

Put into bat first, Mohammedan piled up 240 before being all out in 49.3 overs with opener Rony Talukder hammering highest 71 off 108 with four fours and as many sixes. Mahidul Islam Ankan added 67. Mehedi Hasan scalped 4-35 for City Club.

However City Club were wrapped up for 197 in 46.2 overs to concede the defeat in its first game. Rafsan Al Mahmud with 56 runs was the top-scorer for the side. Pacder  Musfik Hasan wrecked havoc on City Club, claiming 4-43.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Legends of Rupganj crushed Brothers Union by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while Gazi Group Cricketers edged Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by three wickets at BKSP-3 ground in the day's other two matches.

Opting to bat first, Brothers were bowled out for 202 in 47.2 overs with Mahmudul Hasan making the highest 42. Al-Amin Hossain and Shohidul Islam took three wickets apiece for Rupganj.

Shadman Islam scored 67 and Tawfiq Khan added 66 as Rupganj overhauled the target with 204-4 in 36 overs.

Rupganj Tigers put up 258-7 after being sent to bat first but Gazi reached 260-7 to win the game in 48.5 overs, thanks to Al-Amin Junior who made 59.

Cricket

Dhaka Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

4h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

5h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

7h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

3h | Videos