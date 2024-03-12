Musfik takes four as Mohammedan make winning start in DPL

Mohammedan Sporting Club made a winning start to the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), thrashing City Club by 43 runs at BKSP-4 ground today.

Put into bat first, Mohammedan piled up 240 before being all out in 49.3 overs with opener Rony Talukder hammering highest 71 off 108 with four fours and as many sixes. Mahidul Islam Ankan added 67. Mehedi Hasan scalped 4-35 for City Club.

However City Club were wrapped up for 197 in 46.2 overs to concede the defeat in its first game. Rafsan Al Mahmud with 56 runs was the top-scorer for the side. Pacder Musfik Hasan wrecked havoc on City Club, claiming 4-43.

Legends of Rupganj crushed Brothers Union by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while Gazi Group Cricketers edged Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by three wickets at BKSP-3 ground in the day's other two matches.

Opting to bat first, Brothers were bowled out for 202 in 47.2 overs with Mahmudul Hasan making the highest 42. Al-Amin Hossain and Shohidul Islam took three wickets apiece for Rupganj.

Shadman Islam scored 67 and Tawfiq Khan added 66 as Rupganj overhauled the target with 204-4 in 36 overs.

Rupganj Tigers put up 258-7 after being sent to bat first but Gazi reached 260-7 to win the game in 48.5 overs, thanks to Al-Amin Junior who made 59.