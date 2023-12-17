Murshida helps Tigresses mark Victory Day with historic ODI win against South Africa

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 12:35 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:56 am

Murshida Khatun was the star of the show with the bat as she scored 91 not out from just 100 balls and was ably supported by the other batters

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh women managed to win their first-ever ODI match against South Africa, that too in South Africa as they took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Saturday.

Batting first after losing the toss. the Tigresses did exceptionally well to post their highest-ever ODI total 250-3 in 50 overs and in reply had the Proteas all-out for just 131 runs to record a 119-run win, their biggest win in terms of runs.

Murshida Khatun was the star of the show with the bat as she scored 91 not out from just 100 balls and was ably supported by the other batters Shamima Sultana (34 runs from 48 balls), Fargana Hoque (35 runs from 76 balls), Nigar Sultana (38 runs from 48 balls) and finally by Shorna Akter (27 not out from 28 balls). 

Murshida's innings had 48 runs in boundaries, which is also a new record for Bangladesh women in ODIs for the most number of runs scored in boundaries by a batter. 

In reply, Bangladesh never gave the hosts a sniff when bowling as off-spinner Nahida Akter was once again the star with the ball taking 3-33 in her 8.3 overs but the others also chipped in with the ball.

Fast bowler Marufa Akter was very good too, bowling five overs and taking one wicket for 19 runs while leg-spinner Rabeya Khan was equally impressive taking 2-24 in her eight overs. 

Fahima Khatun (2-16 in eight overs) and Sultana Khatun (2-32 in nine overs) were the others to be among the wickets and wrap the South African innings up in 36.3 overs. 

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / South Africa Women's Cricket Team / ODI Cricket

Comments

