Murray downs rusty Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition event

Sports

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:52 pm

Related News

Murray downs rusty Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition event

"Me and Rafa have played so many tough matches over the years... both of us have gone through injury troubles and it's just great to have the opportunity to be with him on court again," said Murray.

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:52 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former world number one Andy Murray eased past Rafa Nadal 6-3 7-5 in the Spaniard's comeback match at the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi on Friday to set up a summit clash with Russia's Andrey Rublev.

More than five years on from their last meeting, both players made impressive starts but the Scot's superior match practice told as he saved a break point in the third game of the match and then broke himself to easily claim the first set.

"Me and Rafa have played so many tough matches over the years... both of us have gone through injury troubles and it's just great to have the opportunity to be with him on court again," said Murray.

Nadal, who was making his first appearance since the Washington Open in August due to a foot injury, added: "Special to be back in a competition... at the same time we haven't played each other in a while. Super happy to be seeing Andy playing at this great level."

The 20-times Grand Slam champion battled valiantly in the second set and saved a number of break opportunities, but it was Murray who secured the crucial break at 5-5 before serving out to secure victory in an hour and 50 minutes.

"For me, this is a comeback. It wasn't a bad match for me. After a long time on a professional court, so positive feelings," added Nadal.

Rublev defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6(5) 3-6 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Others

Andy Murray / Rafa Nadal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 