Murad spins Central Zone to innings victory in BCL

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed a career-best 6-74 in an innings of the first class cricket as Walton Central Zone made a superb start to the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) with an innings and 70-run win over BCB North Zone at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

Central Zone's victory looked all but sure when they reduced North Zone to 172-5 on day three, leaving them needing 172 runs more to avoid the innings defeat.

North Zone's only consolation could be to force Central Zone to bat second time, which also may help to salvage the game but they simply were unable to do that, largely due to the wily spin of Hasan Murad.

The left-arm spinner finished with 6-74 to wrap up North Zone for 274 runs in their second innings and ensured the side's innings victory.

Captain Marshal Ayub who began the day with 28, went on to score his 22nd first class century as he struck 101 off 246 with 14 boundaries. No one could play around him to make the day meaningful for the North Zone. Only Mohidul Islam Ankon gave him some support, making 25 runs. The rest of the batters were dismissed to single digit figures.

Earlier on day four, opener Tanzid Hasan made 90 runs for the side.

Robiul Haque snapped up 3-23 to complement Murad's effort.

Earlier, put into bat first, North Zone were bowled out for 219. Central Zone then took the full command after declaring first and their only innings at 563-3, thanks to ton from Mohammad Mithun (176), Mizanur Rahman (162) and Soumya Sarkar (104 not out). Mithun and Mizanur combined for a 327-run partnership for their opening stand, which was the third best opening partnership for Bangladesh in first class cricket.

As Central Zone took a staggering 344-run lead, North Zone needed to do extremely well in their second innings but they eventually couldn't do it.

Mithun and Mizanur were adjudged man of the match jointly for their epic effort.