Murad, Hasan, Shahadat in Bangladesh squad for New Zealand Tests

Sports

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 06:27 pm

Related News

Murad, Hasan, Shahadat in Bangladesh squad for New Zealand Tests

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has earned a first call up to the Test fold. The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to his first-class career and has taken 121 wickets from 25 matches since his debut for Chattogram Division in 2021.

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 06:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting this month.

The 25-year-old left-hander will become the 13th cricketer to captain Bangladesh in Tests when the first match gets underway at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on 28 November.

The second Test begins at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on 6 December. The Tests are a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship and the first WTC series for Bangladesh in the new cycle.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has earned a first call up to the Test fold. The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to his first-class career and has taken 121 wickets from 25 matches since his debut for Chattogram Division in 2021. 

Fellow Chattogram Division top order batsman Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam,  Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shahadat Hossain Dipu / Hasan Mahmud / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

47m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy