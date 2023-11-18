Murad, Hasan, Shahadat in Bangladesh squad for New Zealand Tests

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting this month.

The 25-year-old left-hander will become the 13th cricketer to captain Bangladesh in Tests when the first match gets underway at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on 28 November.

The second Test begins at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on 6 December. The Tests are a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship and the first WTC series for Bangladesh in the new cycle.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has earned a first call up to the Test fold. The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to his first-class career and has taken 121 wickets from 25 matches since his debut for Chattogram Division in 2021.

Fellow Chattogram Division top order batsman Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad.