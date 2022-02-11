Munim Shahriar has been the 'find of the tournament': Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:50 pm

Munim Shahriar has been the 'find of the tournament': Shakib

Although Gayle hasn't been at his destructive best, Munim has impressed one and all with his fantastic strokeplay. He was in good nick in most of his outings for Barishal and maintained a very healthy strike rate as well.

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:50 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Fortune Barishal had a lot of trouble finding the right opening combination in the initial part of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Shakib Al Hasan-led side had the likes of Shykat Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jake Lintott and even Dwayne Bravo but none of the moves clicked. Chris Gayle batted at number five in a couple of matches but was out of touch.

Barishal finally found a settled opening combination in Munim Shahriar and Chris Gayle. Although Gayle hasn't been at his destructive best, Munim has impressed one and all with his fantastic strokeplay. He was in good nick in most of his outings for Barishal and maintained a very healthy strike rate as well.

Munim played another great knock of 37 off 25 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes. His captain Shakib Al Hasan was impressed with his brilliance and stated that Munim is the 'find of the tournament.'

"He has all the traits to play for Bangladesh-  clean striker of the ball, times it nicely, we'll have to take care of his future. He has certainly been the find of the tournament," Shakib said in the post-match presentation. 

Munim was in decent form in the 2021 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20. He scored 355 runs at an average of 29.6 and strike rate of 143. Still he wasn't picked by any team in the BPL players' draft.

After the draft, Fortune Barishal picked him but the youngster missed the first few games as he was tested positive for Covid-19.

