Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings headline two groups in IPL 2022, final to be played on May 29

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings headline two groups in IPL 2022, final to be played on May 29

All the teams will play four matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and three each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium.

Hindustan Times
25 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 04:39 pm
Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings headline two groups in IPL 2022, final to be played on May 29

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off from March 26 onwards with the 10 franchises divided into two separate groups for a total of 74 matches in the 2022 edition which also includes the playoffs and the final. The decision was taking during the IPL Governing Council meeting which was held on Thursday.

The tournament will begin from Match 26 while the the final will be on May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played at four venues in Mumbai and Pune. 20 matches each will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai while 15 apiece will be staged at Brabourne Stadium and Pune's MCA International Stadium.

All the teams will play four matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and three each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium.

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have been clubbed with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals along with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A. The defending champions and four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings, have been put into Group B, along with 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Lions. 

The groups have been assigned based on the number of IPL titles won followed by the number of appearances in tournament final. 

Teams in each group will play each other twice and twice against the team in the same row while once against the rest of the teams in the other group. For Example: In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B. Similarly, in Group B, RCB will play 2 matches against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT. RCB will also play 2 matches against RR and 1 match each against other teams in Group A.

Cricket

IPL / IPL 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

6h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

6h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

56m | Videos
Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

56m | Videos
Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

1h | Videos
Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused