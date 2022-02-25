Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings headline two groups in IPL 2022, final to be played on May 29

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off from March 26 onwards with the 10 franchises divided into two separate groups for a total of 74 matches in the 2022 edition which also includes the playoffs and the final. The decision was taking during the IPL Governing Council meeting which was held on Thursday.

The tournament will begin from Match 26 while the the final will be on May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played at four venues in Mumbai and Pune. 20 matches each will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai while 15 apiece will be staged at Brabourne Stadium and Pune's MCA International Stadium.

All the teams will play four matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and three each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium.

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have been clubbed with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals along with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A. The defending champions and four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings, have been put into Group B, along with 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Lions.

The groups have been assigned based on the number of IPL titles won followed by the number of appearances in tournament final.

Teams in each group will play each other twice and twice against the team in the same row while once against the rest of the teams in the other group. For Example: In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B. Similarly, in Group B, RCB will play 2 matches against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT. RCB will also play 2 matches against RR and 1 match each against other teams in Group A.