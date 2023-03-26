Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to lift inaugural WPL title

26 March, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 11:38 pm

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the WPL 2023 final, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing a target of 132 runs, MI reached 134/3 in 19.3 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Nat Sciver-Brunt. 

Sciver-Brunt smacked an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 55 balls, packed with seven fours. Meanwhile, captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial knock of 37 off 39 balls, with five fours. 

Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen bagged a wicket each for Delhi.. 

Initially, DC reached 131/9 in 20 overs, with Meg Lanning top-scoring with a knock of 35 runs off 29 balls, packed with five fours. But the DC didn't receive any support and lost her wicket in a freak run out. With wickets tumbling, tailenders Shikha Pandey and Radha put in a strong final partnership to remain unbeaten. 

Shikha smacked 27 runs off 17 balls, including three fours and a six. Meanwhile, Radha hammered 27 off 12 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. 

Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews clinched the Purple Cap race after taking three wickets, Issy Wong also bagged three and Amelia Kerr scalped two dismissals.

