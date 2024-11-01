Mumbai holds firm as KKR parts ways with Iyer; Klassen leads overseas retentions for IPL 2025

As the deadline for the IPL retentions closed at 5 pm on 31 October, Mumbai Indians confirmed Hardik Pandya would remain as captain, with the franchise retaining key players Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Among the more surprising developments, Rishabh Pant's name emerged as a high-profile entry for the upcoming auction, marking the end of his nine-year association with Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants released KL Rahul, and Kolkata Knight Riders made a bold move by parting ways with Shreyas Iyer, who had led them to their third IPL title earlier this year.

These changes signal an intriguing contest for leadership in the upcoming season, as four teams—KKR, LSG, DC, and Punjab Kings—are now in the market for an Indian captain. Notably, Punjab Kings have the largest auction budget, standing at ₹110.5 crore, after retaining Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. Among the retained players, Virat Kohli stands as the highest-valued Indian, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru allocating ₹21 crore for his retention, potentially positioning him to retake the captaincy.

Bumrah was retained by MI for ₹18 crore, while both Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were valued at ₹16.35 crore each. Rohit Sharma, a longstanding MI figure and the franchise's most capped player in IPL history, was retained for ₹16.3 crore amid speculation over his future. Sharma welcomed the retention, stating, "I'm thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. This city holds a special place for me, and I'm glad to continue my journey here." He further backed MI's decision to retain key Indian players, adding, "Those playing for the national team should be prioritised, and I'm pleased with the choices."

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen, making him the most expensive overseas player at ₹23 crore. Similarly, Gujarat Titans spent ₹18 crore on Rashid Khan, surpassing the ₹16.5 crore allocated to their captain, Shubman Gill.

In Chennai, MS Dhoni will continue with Chennai Super Kings, as the franchise retained him for ₹4 crore following the IPL's recent rule revision. The rule permits Indian players without international appearances for five years to be classified as uncapped, allowing CSK to retain Dhoni, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja, who were valued at ₹18 crore each. Other CSK retentions include Matheesha Pathirana at ₹13 crore and Shivam Dube at ₹12 crore.

Joining Mumbai in retaining five players are Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans. In contrast, RCB retained three, while Punjab Kings appear set to overhaul their squad once more, having kept only two players ahead of the auction.

KKR and Rajasthan Royals have filled all six retention slots. KKR retained Andre Russell, alongside Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh, leaving them with ₹51 crore for the auction. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, retained their core players, including Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma, with an auction budget of ₹41 crore.

