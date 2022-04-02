Mujib Year Radiant Pharma Golf Tournament ends 

The three-day Mujib Year Radiant Pharma Golf Tournament has come to an end at Savar Golf Club.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed prizes among the winners of the tournament at the Golf Club Auditorium of Savar Cantonment on Saturday (2 April), reads a press release from ISPR.

Savar Cantonment 9th Infantry Division GOC Major General Mohammad Shahinul Haque inaugurated the event officially in the morning.

Photo: ISPR

Organised by Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited, 351 golfers from home and abroad took part in the three-day event.

Radiant Pharmaceuticals Chairman Naser Shahriar Jahedi and other senior Army officials were present on the occasion.

The tournament was held in a total of six categories. Arman Chowdhury became the champion in the tournament.

Other award recipients are Junior Winner ATM Ayman Fabian, Ladies Winner Jarangis Jafri, Senior Winner Brigadier General (Retd) Manzur Quader, Super Senior Winner Brigadier General Ashfaq, Veteran Winner Engineer AKM Abdur Razzak and New Golfer Winner Major Mohiuddin.