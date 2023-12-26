Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi sanctioned for prioritising franchise leagues over national team

Sports

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 09:52 am

Related News

Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi sanctioned for prioritising franchise leagues over national team

Afghanistan Cricket Board decided to revoke the NOCs given to Naveen, Mujeeb and Farooqi after they wanted to opt out of the annual central contracts.

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 09:52 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq's IPL participation came under serious doubts after the Afghanistan Cricket Board decided to immediately cancel their NOCs (No Objection Certificate) following the cricketers' attempt to opt out of the central contracts and prioritise franchise leagues across the globe. The ACB also decided to delay their annual contracts on the recommendation of the committee assigned to investigate the matter.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to delay the 2024 annual central contracts for national players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq Mureed. Additionally, the Board has opted not to grant them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts," the ACB said in a release.

All three cricketers are slated to play the IPL in March-April this year. Mujeeb, an off-spinner, was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of ₹2 crore while pacers Naveen and Farooqi were retained by their respective franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mujeeb is currently with the Melbourne Renegades squad in the Big Bash League in Australia. It would be interesting to see if he is asked to return home as the ACB committee has immediate suspension of all NOCs given to the three cricketers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility. By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players," ACB said.

A committee member stated: "The three players formally communicated their decision to the ACB, expressing their desire to release themselves from the annual central contract, starting from 1st January 2024, as well as requested to consider their consent for their participation in the national events."

After investigation, the committee presented the following recommendations to the ACB's top management:

Not Awarding Central Contracts: Starting from January 1, 2024, the three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year. In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed.

Delay Granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs): Consideration of these players as non-eligible to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for two years. All current NOCs shall be revoked immediately.

Cricket

Afghanistan Cricket Team / Mujeeb Ur Rahman / Naveen-ul-Haq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

4h | Panorama
The BSP party office in Mirpur-1 is busy designing and printing banners and posters. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

BSP: Islam at heart, ektara in hand

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Have scientific breakthroughs declined?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Reminiscing an old love for Christmas log cakes 

15h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

1h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

15h | Videos
Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

2h | Videos
Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

4h | Videos