Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph to quake victims

Sports

AFP
15 October, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 10:41 pm

Related News

Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph to quake victims

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed two people in western Afghanistan where tremors have claimed at least 1,000 lives this past week.

AFP
15 October, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 10:41 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday dedicated his team's stunning Cricket World Cup victory over champions England to the victims of the earthquakes which have rocked his country.

Mujeeb, 22, was man of the match for his three wickets and 28 runs as Afghanistan shocked England by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed two people in western Afghanistan where tremors have claimed at least 1,000 lives this past week.

"This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them," said Mujeeb.

He added: "It's a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters."

Before Sunday, Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup came back in 2015 on their debut over Scotland.

Since that tournament, they were on a 14-match World Cup losing streak.

Two of those losses had come at this edition -- by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.

"It's a tough loss to take. Congratulations to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today," said England captain Jos Buttler.

"They've got a really skilful attack, some fantastic spinners especially."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Mujeeb Ur Rahman / Afghanistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

27m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World