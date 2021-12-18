Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg

Sports

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:51 pm

Related News

Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski also broke the record for most league goals in a calendar year three minutes from the end, volleying in his 43rd for 2021 to better Gerd Mueller's 42-goal run from 1972.

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrated his 400th Bundesliga appearance with a goal and an assist as the champions crushed VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday to go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the top of the standings.

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski also broke the record for most league goals in a calendar year three minutes from the end, volleying in his 43rd for 2021 to better Gerd Mueller's 42-goal run from 1972.

"I am very satisfied with the way we played," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. "It was a bit tougher in the first half when Wolfsburg were a bit more disciplined. We started well but then lost some possession.

"But we defended well and our second half was impressive with the way we were pressing extremely high. The result was deserved," he added.

Mueller opened their account, tapping in on the rebound in the seventh minute after keeper Koen Casteels had palmed a Serge Gnabry shot into his path.

He then set up Dayot Upamecano with a clever chip to head in their second goal in the 57th before Leroy Sane curled a superb shot into the top far corner two minutes later to put the game to bed.

Lewandowski was desperate to end the year on a high after missing out on the world player of the year award to Lionel Messi but first fired over the bar in the 66th and was then denied at point-blank range by Casteels with a superb piece of goalkeeping.

But he did not miss from close range in the 87th minute to hand toothless Wolfsburg their fourth consecutive league loss and their seventh straight defeat in all competitions.

Lewandowski has now scored 19 league goals, two more than the entire Wolfsburg team this season.

The Wolves drop to 12th place, three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Bayern, chasing a record-extending 10th straight league crown, are on 43 points, with Borussia Dortmund, in second place on 34, travelling to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

With 56 league goals at the halfway mark Bayern are also on track to break the record for most league goals in a Bundesliga season (101) set by Bayern in the 1971-72 campaign.

The Bundesliga will break for three weeks and then resume on Jan. 7.

Football

Thomas Mueller / Robert Lewandowski / Bayern Munich / Bundesliga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

6h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

6h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

6h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec