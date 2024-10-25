Much-hyped BFF election tomorrow

Sports

BSS
25 October, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 07:14 pm

Related News

Much-hyped BFF election tomorrow

The countdown of the BFF election began twenty days ago following announcement of the election schedule on October 7.

BSS
25 October, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 07:14 pm
Much-hyped BFF election tomorrow

Much-hyped election of the executive committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Intercontinental Hotel Ball Room in the city.

Chief of the election commission Mezbah Uddin Ahmed will conduct the election that will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. without any break. Beforehand, annual general meeting (AGM) will be held from 11 am at the same venue.

The countdown of the BFF election began twenty days ago following announcement of the election schedule on October 7.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 133 delegates will cast vote to elect 21 member executive committee which will have the responsibility to take the country's football forward for the next four years.

Forty six candidates will compete for the 21 posts of the BFF executive committee- two for the hot seat of president, six for four vice presidents, and 37 for 15 executive committee members. Incumbent vice president Imrul Hasan has been elected in the post of senior vice president unopposed.

Two times BFF vice president Tabith Awal and grassroots level organiser from Dinajpur district AFM Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury are going to contest for the president post.

Vice president candidates are- Wahid Uddin Chowdhury, Fahad Mohammad Ahmed Karim, Naser Shahriar Jahedi, Sabbir Ahmed Aref, Syed Rummon Bin Wali Sabbir and Shafiqul Islam Manik.

Football

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) / BFF Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Afsar (left) got discharged from NITOR recently, but Shahriar (right) was still admitted to the hospital on 22 October. Photos: TBS

Meet 12-year-old Shahriar and Afsar, Nitor’s youngest gunshot victims

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

2h | Videos
Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

1h | Videos
Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

5h | Videos
Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

21h | Videos