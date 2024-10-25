Much-hyped BFF election tomorrow

Much-hyped election of the executive committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Intercontinental Hotel Ball Room in the city.

Chief of the election commission Mezbah Uddin Ahmed will conduct the election that will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. without any break. Beforehand, annual general meeting (AGM) will be held from 11 am at the same venue.

The countdown of the BFF election began twenty days ago following announcement of the election schedule on October 7.

A total of 133 delegates will cast vote to elect 21 member executive committee which will have the responsibility to take the country's football forward for the next four years.

Forty six candidates will compete for the 21 posts of the BFF executive committee- two for the hot seat of president, six for four vice presidents, and 37 for 15 executive committee members. Incumbent vice president Imrul Hasan has been elected in the post of senior vice president unopposed.

Two times BFF vice president Tabith Awal and grassroots level organiser from Dinajpur district AFM Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury are going to contest for the president post.

Vice president candidates are- Wahid Uddin Chowdhury, Fahad Mohammad Ahmed Karim, Naser Shahriar Jahedi, Sabbir Ahmed Aref, Syed Rummon Bin Wali Sabbir and Shafiqul Islam Manik.