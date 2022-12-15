Muani goal puts France 2-0 up against Morocco and minutes away from the final

82' France have not kept a clean sheet in the competition yet. Deschamps will be eyeing the shutout now to ensure his side advance with as little drama as possible.

⚡ Randal Kolo Muani only needed 47 seconds after coming off the bench to score his first ever goal for France.#PulseSports | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/99BL8aHe2f— Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) December 14, 2022

81' France have again been clinical in front of goal. Les Bleus are now nine minutes - plus stoppage time - away from reaching successive World Cup finals.

79' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! KOLO MUANI CONVERTS AT THE BACK POST!!!!! 2-0 FRANCE!!!!!! Kolo Muani scores his first international goal with his first touch in the game to surely send France back to the World Cup final. Mbappe causes havoc in the final third as he twists and turns to fire towards goal. His effort is charged down, but the rebound falls kindly for Kolo Muani to steer the ball past Bounou from six yards. What a time to get your first goal!

France becomes the sixth nation ever to play in consecutive #FIFAWorldCup finals.



Italy 1934/1938

Brazil 1958/1962

Netherlands 1974/1978

West Germany 1982/1986/1990

Argentina 1986/1990

Brazil 1994/1998/2002

FRANCE 2018/2022 — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) December 14, 2022

79' Kolo Muani replaces Dembele, who was off the pace in the contest today.

78' Amallah, who only came on as a sub in the first half, is replaced by Ezzalzouli.

78' Hamdallah twists and turns down the left flank and looks for a low cross towards the near post, but his delivery trickles into the side-netting.

76' Hamdallah wins the ball for Morocco in the France half and weaves his way past two challenges. He waits too long for the moment to strike at goal and is forced wide. The Morocco attack then peters out.

74' CHANCE! Fofana and Thuram play a one-two down the left flank that allows the former to line up a strike in the inside-left channel. However, he curls his strike wide of the target with Mbappe in space in the middle.

72' WIDE! Thuram rises at the back post to attack Griezmann's free-kick from the left flank, but he can only glance his header wide of the right post.

70' Dari brings down Thuram on the charge with a nudge, handing France a free-kick in a useful position. The Morocco player escapes a yellow card, too.

69' OFFSIDE! Mbappe is beyond the last man again after latching onto Griezmann's offload. His left-footed blast is charged down anyway.

68' Attiyat-Allah latches onto a knockdown in the final third and lifts a cross towards the near post that just evades Aboukhlal and lands into the grasp of Lloris.

67' Aboukhlal comes on to replace Boufal, who had a fine game in the final third.

66' En-Nesyri makes way from the final third and is replaced by Hamdallah.

65' Thuram enters the action to replace Giroud for Les Bleus, which sees Mbappe move into a central position.

Sofyan Amrabat is the first player to win possession 50 times at the 2022 World Cup.



Team of the Tournament place secured. 🔐#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sWkVYn1yti— Squawka (@Squawka) December 14, 2022

63' Boufal drops his shoulder and bursts past Hernandez. He goes for the cutback into the middle but Griezmann gets back to clear the danger for Les Bleus.

60' Giroud sends Mbappe behind the Morocco defence, but the offside flag goes up late after he tees up Griezmann to fire at goal. Mbappe was well beyond the last man there.

57' Ziyech and Ounahi combine down the right flank again, but Hakimi cannot turn to latch onto the latter's pass amid the presence of Varane.

56' Morocco are up for the fight and are really putting France under pressure at the back.

The decibel levels on these whistles for Mbappe, man. Wow pic.twitter.com/k4kPmylqbG— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) December 14, 2022

54' SCRAMBLES! Varane and Konate save their team at the back with two vital challenges. Varane has to stretch to apply pressure to En-Nesyri to prevent him from turning in Hakimi's cross from the right flank. Boufal then does well down the left flank to fire a ball into the middle that Konate clears before Ounahi can pounce.

53' Mbappe receives treatment after the strong challenge from Amrabat that rocked the forward.

Sofyan Amrabat this whole tournament 😤 pic.twitter.com/4HIiwwUW1D— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 14, 2022

52' Mbappe paces down the left flank and he bursts to the edge of the box. Amrabat gets back with a brilliant sliding challenge to stop the forward in his tracks.

51' Ziyech plays a sublime interchange with Hakimi, but the cross from the Morocco full-back is cut out in the middle.

48' Griezmann looks to thread the needle to release Mbappe through the middle. It evades the forward and is smothered by Bounou, who stays down after colliding with the latter.

48' Bounou is back on his feet and the game resumes.

47' Mbappe turns on the jets down the left flank and lifts a cross into the box from the byline. It travels over Giroud and out of the penalty area. Kounde gathers, but he sees his blast from 20 yards charged down.

46' We're back under way in this World Cup semi-final clash.

46' Mazraoui is withdrawn at the break due to injury and is replaced by Attiat-Allah.

France are 45 minutes away from reaching successive World Cup finals as Theo Hernandez's strike has handed them a 1-0 lead at the break against Morocco.

Hernandez was on the spot at the back post to convert with a fine finish after Kylian Mbappe had two efforts blocked.

Azzedine Ounahi's first half by numbers vs. France:



100% shot accuracy

100% take-ons completed

44 touches

36 passes

33 passes completed

6 x possession won

4 passes into final ⅓

4 duels won

2 take-ons completed

1 tackle made

1 foul won

1 shot



So, so silky. 🩰#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Q5Y1levGH6— Squawka (@Squawka) December 14, 2022

Morocco did respond as Azz-Eddine Ounahi tested Hugo Lloris, who produced a solid save, while Jawad El Yamiq struck the post with an overhead kick.

France too had chances to take command with Olivier Giroud missing two good opportunities.

It has been a fascinating half and the second period should be a thriller.

Theo Hernandez's first half by numbers vs. Morocco:



25 touches

5/5 ground duels won

3/5 long balls completed

3 tackles won

1 interception

1/1 aerial duels won

1 shot

1 goal



What a finish. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nwx60itnQr— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 14, 2022

45' + 3' HALF-TIME: FRANCE 1-0 MOROCCO

45' + 3' Ziyech tries a clever chipped pass to Amallah from the set-piece, but the midfielder just cannot stretch to bring it under control before the ball runs out of play.

45' + 2' Lloris comes off his line and punches Ziyech's cross away from danger. Amrabat goes down under Mbappe's challenge and wins yet another Morocco free-kick.

45' + 2' Boufal draws a foul down the right flank from Fofana's challenge, allowing Morocco to swing another cross into the France box.

0 - France have never lost a World Cup match when leading at half-time, winning 25 times and drawing once. Submission. pic.twitter.com/9jtYUFkduO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2022

45' + 1' Ziyech probes down the right flank again and wins a corner for his team. He arcs another delivery into the middle, but on this occasion Lloris makes the claim.

45' There will be three minutes of added time.

So close to one of the goals of the tournament 😮



Centre back Jawad El Yamiq hits the woodwork for Morocco!#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/4CEUVidrAQ— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2022

45' OFF THE POST! El Yamiq almost equalises before the break with a stunner. The defender latches on to a loose ball following a Ziyech corner and connects with an overhead kick. His effort travels towards the bottom-left corner, but it strikes the post and Les Bleus scramble away the loose ball.

44' Konate has to make a challenge on the slide to halt Ziyech on the charge down the right flank. Morocco have a corner.

42' France are growing in confidence in possession as we approach the break. Les Bleus would dearly love a second goal to take complete command.

40' WIDE! Varane makes a run to the near post to connect with Griezmann's low cross from the right flank, but he steers his effort harmlessly wide.

39' El Yamiq has to time his challenge to perfection to halt Griezmann on the charge in the inside-right channel, although France have a corner.

36' CHANCES! Mbappe is played through on goal by Tchouameni, but his effort is cleared from the six-yard box by Hakimi. Hernandez gathers the loose ball and fires it straight to Giroud, who has space and time, only to place his effort wide of the left post.

35' OVER! France win a corner down the right flank that Griezmann whips into the box. It falls kindly for Fofana to shoot on the turn after Giroud fails to guide an effort towards goal. The midfielder connects on his left foot, but sends his effort over the top.

33' Hernandez leads a break down the left for France and finds Mbappe before getting wiped out by Dari. Mbappe probes and offloads to Tchouameni to shoot, but his effort strikes Giroud in an offside position.

31' Boufal looks for the run of Mazraoui down the left flank, but the full-back is flagged offside after offloading towards Amallah.

28' Hernandez goes down in need of treatment after the challenge. He appears to be okay to continue.

27' Hernandez has a worrying moment as Ziyech breaks in behind him. The full-back recovers, but takes a heavy touch back into his own box. It invites a challenge from Boufal, who catches Hernandez late and goes into the book.

25' Morocco work the ball around the edge of the box before Amrabat tees up Hakimi to strike from the edge of the box, only to see his effort charged down.

23' The game is very much even at the moment. Morocco are seeing a lot of the ball, but will need to be clinical when opportunities arise.

Aguerd pulled out just before kick off and Saiss does not look fit either - he just pulled up when chasing Giroud after letting him in. Problems for Morocco at the back. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) December 14, 2022

21' Amallah comes onto the field to replace the injured Saiss. Morocco will likely change their shape to four at the back as Amallah slots into the midfield.

19' Saiss is struggling to move out there. Morocco may have to withdraw their skipper, who was a doubt before the game.

17' OFF THE POST! France come inches away from a second goal as Giroud rattles the post. Saiss can barely move to clear a long ball, allowing it to bounce over his head. Giroud bursts away from him and lines up a blast on his left foot that crashes into the left post and goes behind.

17' WIDE! Boufal charges at the France defence on the counter and offloads to Ziyech in space. He looks to shoot on his right foot, but he slips as he pulls the trigger and places his effort wide.

15' Ziyech curls a cross into the box from the right flank, but he sees his delivery cleared by Varane ahead of En-Nesyri.

14' Fofana gives away a free-kick in the France half for a foul on Hakimi. Morocco have their first chance to send a cross into the box.

12' Les Bleus are settling into their rhythm as they did against England. They're not dominating possession, but again have made it count on the scoresheet.

10' SAVE! Ounahi almost responds for Morocco, but Lloris makes a fine save. The midfielder is played into space in the France half and he drives to the edge of the box. He curls a strike towards the bottom-right corner, but Lloris stretches to push the ball away from goal.

9' Morocco will have worked a gameplan to try to keep France quiet in the final third for the early stages of the game. That plan has gone out the window and they will need to alter their approach.

7' France have avoided defeat in their last 25 matches when scoring the opening goal in the World Cup dating back to 10th July 1982 against Poland (L2-3).

4:39 - Theo Hernández's opener is the earliest scored by any side in a World Cup semi-final since 1958, when Vavá scored within two minutes for Brazil against France. Front-foot. pic.twitter.com/f4yNzxQFM1— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2022

5' GOALLLLLLL!!!!!!!! HERNANDEZ FIRES FRANCE AHEAD!!!! 1-0!!! Les Bleus take the lead as Hernandez holds his composure from close range to beat Bounou. France cut Morocco open down the inside-right channel as Varane releases Griezmann. He offloads back to Mbappe, who sees two strikes blocked. However, the rebound from his second effort falls kindly for Hernandez to score with a fine finish.

Ousmane Dembele's wife Rima Edbouche is Moroccan 🇲🇦. Quite the night she is having as her husband who is French 🇫🇷 faces the country of her birth for a place in the World Cup final.



Who to support? 😅🤔 pic.twitter.com/eLQeKYcdPF— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 14, 2022

3' Dembele probes in the final third down the right flank and looks for Giroud, but he misplaces his offload allowing Saiss to make the interception.

1' We're under way in this World Cup semi-final clash.

A late change for Morocco before kick-off as Aguerd has been ruled out and is replaced by Dari.

France have alternated between victory and defeat in their six World Cup meetings with African nations, losing 1-0 against Tunisia last time out in this year's group stage. No team has ever lost against two different African sides in the same World Cup before.

Morocco have made two changes to their side from the win over Portugal last time out. Aguerd and Mazraoui both come into the side to replace Attiat-Allah and Amallah after missing the last game due to injury. Amallah drops to the bench for the first time in the knockout stage. Walid Cheddira misses out after being sent off late in the quarter-final victory.

France have been forced into two changes from their win over England. Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot have both been struggling with illness. Rabiot misses out completely and is replaced by Fofana in the middle of the park. Konate gets the call to replace Upamecano in the backline, but the latter does have a place on the bench.

MOROCCO SUBS: Abderazak Hamdallah, Anass Zaroury, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Munir Mohamedi, Ilias Chair, Selim Amallah, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Bilal El Khannous, Badr Benoun, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Yahya Jabrane.

MOROCCO (5-4-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Hakim Ziyech, Azz-Eddine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal; Youssef En-Nesyri.

FRANCE SUBS: Benjamin Pavard, Axel Disasi, Matteo Guendouzi, Randal Kolo Muani, Jordan Veretout, Steve Mandanda, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, Alphonse Areola, Edouardo Camavinga, Marcus Thuram.

FRANCE (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.

Morocco have been the storied side of the 2022 World Cup and are the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals. They will have the support of the entire world, and especially the African continent in their bid to reach the final. Walid Regragui's men have been nothing short of sensational throughout the competition, but have taken their game to the next level in the knockout phase. They defeated Spain on penalties before producing their best performance against Portugal to send Cristiano Ronaldo and company on their way. Morocco are going to have to produce something special against the reigning champions, but it has been their tournament so far. Could we see more magic from them today?

France are one game away from reaching the World Cup final for the second successive tournament. Brazil were the last side to win back-to-back World Cups in 1962, and Didier Deschamps' men have the chance to match them if they can beat Morocco and then Argentina in the showpiece. Les Bleus were clinical against England in the quarter-finals, overcoming the Three Lions without being at their best. They were at the mercy of Harry Kane's finishing from the penalty spot that saved them from extra-time. Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud's strikes were enough to secure their place in the last four, but Deschamps will know that his side will have to be better to overcome a spirited Morocco outfit that will relish the underdog role.

Hello and welcome to the 2022 World Cup semi-final clash between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium.