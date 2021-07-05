MTV to telecast La Liga matches exclusively in the Indian subcontinent for next three years

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd on Monday announced that it has signed a three-year-long broadcasting deal with Spanish football league LaLiga for an undisclosed amount.

As part of the agreement, Viacom18's flagship youth television brand MTV will exclusively telecast La Liga matches in the Indian sub-continent for the next three years. This is Viacom 18's first sports partnership in India.

Enabled and supported by Reliance Industries Ltd owned sports and lifestyle management firm Rise Worldwide, La Liga will air on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Viacom's over-the-top video streaming platform Voot, and Jio platforms.

Anshul Ailawadi, business head – youth, music and English entertainment said "We've been doing some soul-searching at MTV and are very clear about our need to go after youth passion points irrespective of how they've been defined in the 'legacy world'. Football is one of these passion points, like reality, music, and so on. In this context, La Liga was a perfect fit given the support it enjoys amongst young at heart Indians."

Currently, in its 91st season, LaLiga league is one of the most followed football leagues across the world and is home to Europe's finest talent and football clubs including Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, amongst others.

La Liga will commence on 13 August 2021 and will see Viacom18 put the network's might behind building reach and resonance for the league amongst Indian subcontinent viewers.

Viacom18 will connect with the football fans through a massive marketing and communications campaign, further building the fandom and outreach for La Liga in India. MTV will also promote the sports property across its social media network.