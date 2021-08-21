MS Dhoni in a never-before-seen avatar as IPL 2021 gears up for resumption

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 03:53 pm

Related News

MS Dhoni in a never-before-seen avatar as IPL 2021 gears up for resumption

Following a brief pause earlier this year, IPL 2021 returns to enthrall viewers and fans with the best cricketing action.

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 03:53 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Following a brief pause earlier this year, IPL 2021 returns to enthrall viewers and fans with the best cricketing action. Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster, kick-starts the celebrations ahead of the marquee tournament with their new campaign – '#AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai'. Through the aperture of IPL, the campaign channelizes the anticipation of fans, waiting to see their favorite teams battle it out for the playoffs and the title.

Speaking about the VIVO IPL 2021 resumption campaign, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star and Disney India said, "There is a great deal of anticipation for the resumption of VIVO IPL 2021. Teams and players typically up the ante on the field, play top Cricket and are at their competitive best in the final weeks of VIVO IPL, which means fans can look forward to higher intensity, impossible heroics and nail-biting finishes in the month-long spectacle. And this is the proposition of our campaign - #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai.

That, like a blockbuster, there are many twists and turns, highs and lows, thrills and spills in store. So, whether you watched the first 'half' or not, the second half from September 19 is unmissable. Star & Disney India is also committed to continue delivering the most engaging and immersive broadcast of the tournament across TV & digital platforms. Multiple regional feeds, world-class presentation, enhanced viewing experiences and technology innovations will delight millions of viewers."

A treat for diehard cricket fans, the campaign, conceptualized by the creative team of Star Sports, brings back the true spirit of India's most loved tournament with its catchy tunes and funky colours. 'Thala' MS Dhoni's jazzy entry, paired with an addictive jingle, sets the mood for 'Asli Picture Abhi Baaki hai' and exemplifies the spark and nostalgia that the IPL brings along.

Keeping in mind the nationwide fandom for the tournament, the campaign TVC will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The return of the IPL has witnessed plenty of excitement from its vociferous fans and this time too, Star Sports promises to bring back the same thrill.

Cricket

MS Dhoni / Indian Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding