Mrittunjoy, Rony make ODI debut as Tigers asked to bat first in 3rd ODI

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 03:29 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh have been asked to bat first in the third and final ODI against Ireland in Chelmsford.

The visitors have made three changes to their playing XI after winning the rain-halted second ODI. They are playing with four pacers today.

Batter Rony Talukder and pace bowling all-rounder Mrittunjoy Chowdhury have been handed their ODI debut while Mustafizur Rahman makes a return to the playing XI. 

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has already been ruled out due to a finger injury. Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam are the other two players getting dropped for the final game. 

Ireland have made one change as Craig Young replaces Graham Hume in the playing XI.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series and will look to end the ICC ODI Super League on a high with a win. 

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mittunjoy Chowdhury, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland XI: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Comments

