Mrittunjoy in Bangladesh squad for away ODI series against Ireland

Sports

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 05:21 pm

Fast-bowling all-rounder Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is the only uncapped player in the squad, earning his maiden national call-up.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh's IPL-bound players - Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman - have been named in the squad for the ODI series against Ireland, starting on 9 May in Chelmsford. 

Fast-bowling all-rounder Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is the only uncapped player in the squad, earning his maiden national call-up.

Mahmudullah, who didn't make the white-ball squad against Ireland at home, is not going to be part of the England tour as well. Afif Hossain, another lower middle order batter, remains out of the squad too.

The Bangladesh team management doesn't want to take a risk with Taskin Ahmed and so the fast bowler has been given a rest. The squad consists of five fast bowlers in Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mrittunjoy.

Taijul Islam has replaced fellow slow left arm bowler Nasum Ahmed in the squad. 

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

 

Cricket

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team

