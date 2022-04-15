Moyes wants West Ham to think they are Europa League favourites

Sports

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Moyes wants West Ham to think they are Europa League favourites

West Ham stunned the French side 3-0 in the second leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 05:24 pm
Moyes wants West Ham to think they are Europa League favourites

West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his team to think of themselves as favourites to win the Europa League after they reached their first major European semi-final in 46 years with victory at Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday.

West Ham stunned the French side 3-0 in the second leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt were also the opposition in the semi-finals of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup, West Ham's last major European semi.

"We're not favourites, but I want the players to think that they are," Moyes told reporters. "I want the players to have great self-belief and I want them to think right from the start of the tournament.

"I've always thought the form we were in at the start this season, I would have taken anybody on at that time."

Moyes, who took West Ham from the brink of Premier League relegation in the 2019-20 season, said it was a "monumental period" for the London club.

"I'm hoping we can keep it going, I'm hoping we can be talking about the final soon," he added.

West Ham are sixth in the Premier League on 51 points with six matches left. They host Burnley on Sunday.

Football

David Moyes / West Ham United / UEFA Europa League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

8h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

8h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh