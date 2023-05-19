Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

Sports

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 12:35 pm

Related News

Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

The 60-year-old, who won the second-tier European club competition in 2017 with Manchester United, led Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season.

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he was not fixated on becoming a legend at the club after leading his side to a second straight European final with a 1-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen after their Europa League semi-final, second leg on Thursday.

The 60-year-old, who won the second-tier European club competition in 2017 with Manchester United, led Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season.

"My concern isn't marking my place in the Roma history books," Mourinho told Sky Sport.

"It's helping these kids (players) to grow, to achieve important things," he said. "It's also helping the Roma fans who have given me so much since day one. It's an immense joy to get to another final.

"The boys give everything, this game is the result of our work, experience, tactical wisdom and knowing how to stay in matches. It's an incredible team."

Mourinho expressed his gratitude to the Roma fans for their exceptional support throughout the Europa League campaign, while asking for their continued backing as the team prepare to return to Serie A action at home to Salernitana on Monday.

"I don't know if I can ask anything more from the fans, but these boys deserve something special on Monday when we will depart Trigoria (training ground)."

However, Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said all the credit should be directed towards Mourinho for the team's success.

"He's different, he makes you realise the importance of the match. We came here and everyone knew what they had to do," he said.

"We study, we organise ourselves, we watch videos. Especially in Europe, you can see what the coach brings us. Mourinho is the creator of this personality of ours."

Roma are sixth in Serie A on 59 points, two points behind AC Milan and six off Lazio in the last Champions League spot.

Football

UEFA Europa League / Jose Mourinho

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

3h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

3h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

16h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

3h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

17h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors