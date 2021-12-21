Motivated Bangladesh face India in Saff U-19 final tomorrow

After a thumping victory over Sri Lanka, motivated Bangladesh looking forward to continuing their winning run as they face India in the final match of the Saff U-19 Women's Championship scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) with both teams optimistic on winning the trophy.

The match kicks off at 6 pm at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

"At the beginning of the championship, our target was to play the matches to entertain the local crowds ...I would like to thank the girls to fulfill the initial target and I hope that they (girls) will carry out the momentum by showing better performance in the Wednesday's final against India," said Golam Robanni Choton, head coach of Bangladesh women's football team, while addressing at a pre-final press conference held today (Tuesday) at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

He thought that the final match would be contesting one and his girls are confident enough to win the trophy.

Terming his team as a balanced one in the championship, Choton firmly said his girls would play more good games in the final and be able to reach their desired destination though India is always a strong opponent.

Replying to a question, Bangladesh's head coach said it is a good sign for the team as each player has been scoring in the match which raised their confidence level and he hoped this trend would continue in the final match.

The team's skipper Maria Manda, who was present in the press conference, also found confidence and she is upbeat to fight against India to win the trophy.

Bangladesh, earlier in their opening match, shared a point with Nepal playing to a goalless draw, thrashed Bhutan by 6-0 goals, managed a solitary goal victory over India and duped Sri Lanka by 12-0 goals to secure their spot of final.

Earlier, India thrashed Sri Lanka by 5-0 goals in their opening match blanked Bhutan by 3-0 goals but lost to host Bangladesh by a solitary goal while Nepal in their first match, split point with Bangladesh playing out to a goalless draw, thrashed Sri Lanka by 6-0 goals, drubbed Bhutan by 4-0 goals and edged past Nepal by a solitary goal to secure their place of final.