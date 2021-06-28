Most expensive insured body parts of footballers

Sports

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 05:15 pm

Most expensive insured body parts of footballers

Messi has the most costly body part insurance in football, with a €750 million policy on his left foot.

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 05:15 pm
Football is always changing and improving. The fundamental reason for the development and evolution of football is technological innovation, which leads to higher investments.

The number of matches that footballers play each year is continuously increasing as the sport evolves. More games lead to a loss of energy, physical exhaustion, and an increase in injuries.

As a result, many football players insure their body parts in order to maintain their athletic capabilities and avoid injuries. The Business Standard (TBS) finds out the top 5 most expensive insured body parts of footballers.

Iker Casillas (Hands): €15 million
When it comes to the most popular goalkeepers in the world, Iker Casillas is at the top of the list.

With Spain, he won the World Cup and the European Championship. In addition, he is a member of the Real Madrid football hall of fame.

In 2007 Casillas had €15 million in hand insurance to safeguard him from career-ending injuries. 

Gareth Bale (Legs): €100 million
In 2013 Gareth Bale joined the Spanish giants Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspurs. He is one of the fastest footballers. In Real Madrid, the Welshman won 4 Champions League and a La Liga.

He insured his legs for €100 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Legs): €103 million
The Portuguese international has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and currently for Juventus. Real Madrid insured his legs to prevent injury when he joined the club in 2009.

The insurance policy is valued at €103 million.

He has won five Ballon d'Or and so far has scored over 700 goals in his career. 

David Beckham (Legs): €177 million
In the 1990s, Beckham was the talk of the football world. He was well-known for his free kicks and passes.

He played for some of Europe's best clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG. In the year of 2013, he announced his retirement from football.

His insurance policy for his legs is worth up to €177 million.

Lionel Messi (Left Foot): €750 million 
Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers of all time. He is the top scorer for Argentina as well as Barcelona. Football fans are well aware of the wonders that the magician's left foot can produce.

Messi has the most costly body part insurance in football, with a €750 million policy on his left foot.
 

