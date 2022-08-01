Mosaddek named captain for series-decider, Mahmudullah replaces Sohan in the squad

Riyad, who was 'rested' from this T20I series, is currently in Zimbabwe as a part of the ODI squad.

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat has been named the captain for third T20 international against Zimbabwe on Tuesday as Nurul Hasan Sohan will miss the rest of the series due to a finger injury. Mahmudullah Riyad will replace Sohan in the squad, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release stated on Monday.

Riyad, who was 'rested' from this T20I series, is currently in Zimbabwe as a part of the ODI squad.

Sohan will fly out of Harare today to return home and continue his treatment and rehab for a fractured left index finger.

Mosaddek bagged his maiden five-for in T20Is for only 20 runs in the second T20I on Sunday. He was adjudged as the player of the match.

The T20I series is currently level at 1-1. Bangladesh lost first match by 17 runs before registering a comfortable 7-wicket victory.

