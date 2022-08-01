Mosaddek named captain for series-decider, Mahmudullah replaces Sohan in the squad
Riyad, who was 'rested' from this T20I series, is currently in Zimbabwe as a part of the ODI squad.
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat has been named the captain for third T20 international against Zimbabwe on Tuesday as Nurul Hasan Sohan will miss the rest of the series due to a finger injury. Mahmudullah Riyad will replace Sohan in the squad, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release stated on Monday.
Sohan will fly out of Harare today to return home and continue his treatment and rehab for a fractured left index finger.
Mosaddek bagged his maiden five-for in T20Is for only 20 runs in the second T20I on Sunday. He was adjudged as the player of the match.
The T20I series is currently level at 1-1. Bangladesh lost first match by 17 runs before registering a comfortable 7-wicket victory.