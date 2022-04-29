Mosaddek included in Bangladesh squad for first Test

Middle-order batter Mosaddek Hossain has been included in the squad for the first Test of the home series against Sri Lanka next month. The 26-year-old right hander last played a Test in May 2019.

Middle-order batter Mosaddek Hossain has been included in the squad for the first Test of the home series against Sri Lanka next month. The 26-year-old right hander last played a Test in May 2019.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May for a two-match series which is a part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on 15 May while the second Test commences at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on 23 May.
 
Squad:
Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness), Mosaddek Hossain.

