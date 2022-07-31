Mosaddek five-for, Litton fifty hand Bangladesh comfortable win in 2nd T20I

Mosaddek Hossain's terrific five-wicket haul and later Litton Das' classy half-century ensured that Bangladesh leveled the three-match T20I series 1-1 by winning the second match by seven wickets.

Chasing a moderate 136, Munim Shahriar (7 off 8) once again failed to make use of the opportunity. But Litton carried his good form from the previous match and batted positively inside the powerplay. Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in the final over of the powerplay.

Litton, before getting out in the ninth over, played some sublime strokes and scored 56 off 33. He hit six fours and two sixes.

Anamul Haque failed with the bat again as he went back for a 15-ball-16.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Afif Hossain then added 55 runs and Bangladesh cruised to a seven-wicket win with 15 balls remaining. Afif was unbeaten on 30 and Shanto on 19.

Earlier, Mosaddek began his wicket-fest in the very first over, removing Regis Chakabva and Wesley Madhevere, one of Zimbabwe's stars in the previous match. Then he got Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, two of Zimbabwe's most experienced players, dismissed in consecutive overs. Milton Shumba became his fifth victim and Mosaddek became only the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to pick up a five-for in T20Is.

Sikandar Raza, who scored a match-winning 65* off 26 balls in the first match, scored yet another fifty. He eventually got dismissed after a valiant 62 off 52 balls. Mustafizur Rahman picked up his wicket in the 19th over.

Apart from Raza, Ryan Burl bagged 32 runs and no one else even reached the double-digit mark in the innings.

Raza and Burl built an 80-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the hosts collapsed to 5 for 31 inside seven overs. Hasan Mahmud broke their partnership in the 18th over.