Morsalin on CR7 celebration: 'I have been a Ronaldo fan since childhood'

Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back against Afghanistan to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to a goal by Sheikh Morsalin on Thursday.

The budding star footballer Sheikh Morsalin, who missed an easy chance in the last match, did not repeat his mistake in the day's match.

Taking a cross from Bishwanath Ghosh from the right wing, Morsalin sent the ball home from the handshake distance with a perfect placing shot.

Morsalin, who had shown consistent failure in the previous few matches, took a sigh of relief to get this goal. Bangladesh managed to avoid defeat in the end with the goal of the young forward.

Morsalin brought out the "CR7 celebration" after the equaliser. After the match, the youngster, who dons the no. 7 jersey, revealed that he has been a Cristiano Ronaldo fan since his childhood.

"I have been a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo since my childhood. I always wanted to have the no. 7 jersey because of that. I thought I would do a CR7 celebration if I scored," Morsalin told official broadcasting channel T-Sports after the match.

The young footballer made his international debut at the SAFF Championship. Morsalin scored two goals in the four matches of SAFF and today scored another goal in the two-match series.