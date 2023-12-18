Morris released from Australia squad for Melbourne Test

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a trimmed-down squad Monday with back-up fast bowler Lance Morris omitted.

The home side crushed the visitors by 360 runs inside four days at Perth on Sunday, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking his 500th wicket.

Opener David Warner hit a battling 164 to ensure he retained his place for the Boxing Day Test in what is expected to be his farewell series.

The 37-year-old has indicated that the third Test in Sydney will be his last and had been under pressure after a lean run and with former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson saying he did not deserve a hero's farewell.

Morris was released to play in the Big Bash League with pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood injury free and Scott Boland the first choice should a replacement be needed.

"Lance has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise," said chief selector George Bailey.

"Otherwise, the squad remains unchanged following the strong performance in Perth."

Australia squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green

Australia Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

